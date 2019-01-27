Three Cheers for the Big Three! This Is Us Wins Best Drama Ensemble at the 2019 SAG Awards

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 6:51 PM

Best Pearson Family night ever?!

The cast of This Is Us couldn't contain their excitement when it was announced that they took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday night. 

Mandy Moore , Justin Hartley and the rest of the This Is Us cast beat out the ensembles from The AmericansBetter Call Saul, The Handmaid's Tale, Ozark to take home the Actor for their collective work on the beloved NBC hit drama, now in its third season. 

"Thank you so much for embracing a show that is about life and it's unpredictable loss and its sweet, sweet victories and inclusivity, all of that amazing stuff," Hartley said. "Thank you to all of our parents up here for feeling randy because otherwise we wouldn't be here!"

What a Kevin move, right?!

As his onscreen brother spoke,Sterling K. Brown was seen with tears in his eyes standing behind him. Aww! 

Included in the big win were all of the generations of the Big Three, including Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Niles Fitch, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Faithe Herman, Jon Huertas, Melanie Liburd, Lyric Moss, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Hannah Zeile.

Like Moore said, "It's going to be a minute, there's quite a few of us!"

Though he was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Randall Pearson, Brown lost the Actor to Ozark's Jason Bateman

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal Family.)

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

