Watch the Backstreet Boys Perform a Cluckin' Good Version of "Everybody"

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 8:33 AM

Backstreet Boys, Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

You've never heard "Everybody" sung like this before.

The Backstreet Boys appeared on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show and performed a new rendition of their classic ‘90s hit. But instead of singing the famous lyrics, the group decided to cluck the words like chickens. The boy band members and Jimmy Fallon even dressed up in chicken suits for their performance and flapped their "wings" in place of the traditional choreography. To really play up the joke, the group was even introduced as the "Bawkstreet Boys."

The crowd clearly got a kick out of the new take and burst into applause after the performance.

However, this wasn't the only fun Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough had in their chicken suits. The musicians also played off of the old joke "why did the chicken cross the road" by crossing the street outside of New York's Rockefeller Center in their chicken costumes.

Read

Backstreet Boys Teach Chance the Rapper to Dance for Hilarious Doritos Super Bowl 2019 Commercial

Watch the videos to see the hilarious stunt.

The appearance was part of the Backstreet Boys' promotion for their new album DNA

To hear some of their new songs, check out the track list below.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

