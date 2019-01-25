Ashley Martson is taking time off from the spotlight to focus on her health.

Over the past few weeks, the 90 Day Fiancé star and mother of two has been hospitalized twice for complications from lupus, and has been treated for kidney failure. She has been documenting her health struggles on Instagram and posted a new update on Thursday—an Instagram Story video of what appears to be a doctor inside a clinic or hospital. She captioned the footage, "Ugh life." On Friday, she announced that she will undergo surgery, without elaborating.

"I will no longer be doing any new promos, endorsements, cameos, or any PR as of Feb 8," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a graphic that read, "Out of service for repairs." "If I have already signed with you it will be done. If I have not, I will not be available until mid March for anything. I will be undergoing surgery and will be down at least a month. Please contact me if you need anything In the next few days as I am tentatively scheduled to be at events next week."