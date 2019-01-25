90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson to Undergo Surgery After Kidney Failure

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 8:30 AM

Ashley Martson, Instagram

Instagram / Ashley Martson

Ashley Martson is taking time off from the spotlight to focus on her health.

Over the past few weeks, the 90 Day Fiancé star and mother of two has been hospitalized twice for complications from lupus, and has been treated for kidney failure. She has been documenting her health struggles on Instagram and posted a new update on Thursday—an Instagram Story video of what appears to be a doctor inside a clinic or hospital. She captioned the footage, "Ugh life." On Friday, she announced that she will undergo surgery, without elaborating.

"I will no longer be doing any new promos, endorsements, cameos, or any PR as of Feb 8," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a graphic that read, "Out of service for repairs." "If I have already signed with you it will be done. If I have not, I will not be available until mid March for anything. I will be undergoing surgery and will be down at least a month. Please contact me if you need anything In the next few days as I am tentatively scheduled to be at events next week."

Photos

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

"Fans, all I ask for is prayers," she continued. "I will not be sharing much information about my health any longer, my willingness to overshare came with nothing but scrutiny and backlash. I need to focus on my health, family, and recovery for that month. I appreciate all who support me very much #90dayfiance #tlc #healthcomesfirst."

Ashley Martson, Instagram Story

Instagram / Ashley Martson

Martson's husband Jay Smith had rushed Smith rushed to her bedside after she was hospitalized earlier this month. The two had sparked split rumors for weeks and E! News recently learned that two days before her last hospitalization, Martson filed for divorce to end their eight-month-long marriage. On Tuesday, she withdrew the paperwork.

