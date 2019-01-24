Could 2019 be the year that Kylie Jenner says 'I Do'?

Rumors about a potential marriage between the 21-year-old and rapper Travis Scott have been swirling for quite some time and continue to heat up, especially since they have taken to calling each other husband and wife. So, of course, the question had to be brought up when Kris Jenner called into the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday.

The Aussie host asked, "Any wedding bells for Kylie and Travis Scott?"

"Not that I know of," the momager coyly said. "So, if you hear something, you better call my cell."

One thing she did reveal is that she thinks "they are really terrific" together. This comes as no surprise to fans of the makeup mogul and the artist, who are a total power couple.