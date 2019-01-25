Gym, Tan, Fall in Love.

Our fave Jersey Shore bros are taking their bromance to a new level in a new reality dating show, Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny, in which 20 women will have the chance to win the hearts of Pauly, Vinny, or both. The women will compete to not be eliminated and the boys will compete against each other for the affection of the contestants, because yes boys and girls, they each have the same 20 contestants to choose from.

Is this the best dating show we've ever heard of? It genuinely could be. Vinny and Pauly have been through a lot over the years but you can't deny they're a lovable duo deserving of the kind of high-quality relationship you can only find through dating on TV.

MTV has even provided short intro bios for "reality TV's most eligible bachelors," and we're crying.