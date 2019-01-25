Jersey Shore's Vinny and Pauly D To Search For Love In Their Version of The Bachelor

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 9:30 AM

Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D

Brian Ach/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Gym, Tan, Fall in Love. 

Our fave Jersey Shore bros are taking their bromance to a new level in a new reality dating show, Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny, in which 20 women will have the chance to win the hearts of Pauly, Vinny, or both. The women will compete to not be eliminated and the boys will compete against each other for the affection of the contestants, because yes boys and girls, they each have the same 20 contestants to choose from. 

Is this the best dating show we've ever heard of? It genuinely could be. Vinny and Pauly have been through a lot over the years but you can't deny they're a lovable duo deserving of the kind of high-quality relationship you can only find through dating on TV. 

MTV has even provided short intro bios for "reality TV's most eligible bachelors," and we're crying

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

"Paul "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio continues to tour the world DJing while holding down a Las Vegas residency, but are any of the contestants ready to keep up with his luxurious lifestyle?" 

"Vinny Guadagigno is ready to get back into a relationship, but will the Staten Island keto-guido find someone to take home for Sunday family dinner?" 

We've never wanted anyone to find love so badly. 

No word yet on if it has already filmed or if there's still time to get an application in, but we'll let you know if there's an open call. 

The series is slated to premiere later this year on MTV and we plan to watch every single minute of it. 

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to return for season 3 on MTV, most likely also sometime this year. 

