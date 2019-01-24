Olympic Swimmer Nathan Adrian Reveals Testicular Cancer Diagnosis

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 4:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nathan Adrian

Instagram

Olympic gold-medalist Nathan Adrian is opening up about his recent battle with testicular cancer.

The 30-year-old swimmer revealed the troubling diagnosis to the world on Thursday via Instagram. In the long and lighthearted social media post, Nathan shared that he felt like "something didn't seem quite right" with his body, which prompted him to visit his doctor. "At the very least, I still needed to get my flu shot so it couldn't hurt," he explained. However, "After a few tests and visits with a specialist, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer."

Despite the disheartening news, Nathan remains positive, especially since he and the doctors "caught it early." Moreover, the athlete has already started treatment and "the prognosis is good." 

"I will be back in the water in a few short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo," he said.

Photos

Celeb Cancer Survivors

Another silver lining for the five-time gold medalist is that this experience will allow him the opportunity to educate the public on the importance of maintaining one's health. "Along the way, I hope to share my journey in an effort to help break the stigma of discussing men's health issues," he said. "I've realized that too often we tend to avoid these important topics, ignore the potential warning signs, and put off getting the medical help that we may need."

Nathan Adrian

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Coincidentally, the swimmer studied public health at the University of California, Berkeley, but he joked that he is using his background in the study "a little sooner than I planned!"

And in a message directed to his fans, he assures that he is "keeping a positive attitude as cases such as mine are curable."

Nathan concluded his statement by sharing his gratitude for his family, friends and, most importantly, his wife, who he wed on Sept. 15. 

The newlywed is to undergo surgery next week and plans to provide an update soon. 

We wish the swimmer a quick and easy recovery!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Olympics , Cancer , Sports , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Raven Gates Shares X-Rated Details About Her and Adam Gottschalk's Fantasy Suite Experience

Ted Bundy: 30 Years After Serial Killer Murdered 30+ Women

Giuliana & Jason Train Like the Kardashians For a Day

Biggest "America's Got Talent" Scandals

Conversations with a Killer: the Ted Bundy Tapes

Even Just Hearing About Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes Is Terrifying

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.