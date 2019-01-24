The Challenge: War of the Worlds Looks Crazy Intense In New Trailer

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 3:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Does anybody else ever watch a reality show and go, "Yeah, I could do that?" 

This is not going to be one of those times when you do that. The Challenge has always been one of those shows we know we probably could never do, but the trailer for War of the Worlds is promising a season of things you couldn't pay us to attempt to do, even if we were fit enough to do normal things on The Challenge. What we're saying here is that this looks crazy in every way.

This new trailer straight up looks like a Mad Max movie, complete with filthy people traveling long distances over barren desert terrain and fearing death during ridiculous stunts (That's what happens in Mad Max movies right? We've seen 'em.). 

People passing rings to each other between two speeding semi trucks? Yep. Falling out of a plane? Yep. Dueling with monster trucks and angry jeeps? Double yep. 

Photos

Meet the Cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds

War of the Worlds is not your typical season of The Challenge. The MTV reality show is bringing together stars of other reality franchises and even reality franchises in other countries to compete for a place on the show alongside the typical veterans like Johnny BananasFloribama Shore, Geordie Shore, Party Down South, Love Island, Ex on the Beach, Ex on the Beach Brazil, Ex on the Beach UK, Big Brother, Survivor Turkey, American Ninja Warrior, The Bachelorette, and The Bachelor Canada will all be represented, but the question is whether any of these newbies can possibly handle what's about to be thrown at them. 

Watch the trailer below! 

This year, MTV will also launch The Challenge Messenger Bot, which includes trivia, polls, a meme generator and more. Fans can message The Challenge on Twitter and Facebook with their questions in real time.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. on MTV. An international premiere date will come in late February.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Margaret Cho, The Masked Singer

Margaret Cho On Life After The Masked Singer: "It's Like Bird Box"

Tarek El Moussa Scores His Own HGTV Pilot

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Reveals Cast, and Guess Who's Back!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Meet the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Queens

Inside Marie Kondo's Tidy World

How an Obsession With Organizing Built an Empire: Inside Marie Kondo's Controversially Tidy World

"Grey's Anatomy" Peek: Owen & Teddy Argue Over His "Crap Situation"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.