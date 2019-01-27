Another 2019 SAG Awards honoree is in the books!

Darren Criss won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Ahead of Sunday evening's ceremony, the Hollywood star faced stiff competition in his category, which included fellow nominees Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Anthony Hopkins(King Lear) and Bill Pullmann (The Sinner).

And to make the moment that much more exciting, this marks Darren's third nomination and first win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

During his acceptance speech, Criss paid tribute to the five victims of serial killer Andrew Cunan, the man he portrayed in the critically-acclaimed FX series.

"The character I played," he shared onstage inside the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, "unfortunately used masks to destroy things and so as an actor my goal was to use masks to create a positive change."