Kylie Jenner Low-Key Names Her Makeup Shades After Taylor Swift Songs

Kylie Jenner is getting into the Valentine's Day spirit a little early, and we don't mind it.

The beauty mogul took to Instagram to reveal her latest Kylie Cosmetics collection, and it's an explosion of pink and red.

The packaging will make your heart swoon, as it features fiery lip prints and cheeky bra illustrations. Not to mention, Kylie's name is decked out in red glitter.

Since the reality TV star is all about celebrating the season of love, she named a couple of her makeup products after two major Taylor Swift songs. No, really.

Showing off her collection on Instagram Stories, Kylie shared the names and shades of her lip sets, including the one that might be a nod to the Reputation singer.

She highlighted the "Forever Set," which is a pink-nude lip kit that comes with a liquid lipstick, gloss and lip liner.

The products are called "Story of Us" and "Forever and Always," which are the exact same titles as Taylor's hit songs from the mid-2000s.