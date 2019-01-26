by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Jan. 26, 2019 3:00 AM
When it comes to hair and makeup at fashion week, practically anything is possible.
As fashion month kicks off once again, designers have been unveiling their latest creations on catwalks around the world, but as fashion pros well know, clothes alone do not complete a show.
Before any step is taken on the runway, trusted makeup artists, hairstylists and nail artists crowd around supermodels backstage and get to work. With the help of concealers and mascara, powders and eyeshadow palettes, curling irons and bobby pins, the designers' visions begin to fully take shape
As the years press on, it seems like there isn't a look the pros can't bring to fruition—and this season is already proof of that.
From graphic winged eyeliner at Versace to feathered eyelashes at Valentino, embellished hair parts at Givenchy and floral appliqués at Alexis Mabille, the beauty looks on recent runways have been nothing short of imaginative, beautiful and, of course, impressive.
See for yourself in E!'s gallery above and be sure to check back throughout fashion month for the newest looks! Plus, if you're looking for some inspiration to change up your own look, you've found the perfect place.
