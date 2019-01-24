Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Secretly Attend Event to Honor Veterans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were hard at work this week—even if we all didn't see.

Sure, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are often photographed out and about during their daily engagements, but the cameras can't always capture their efforts behind the scenes. As it turns out, the mom and dad-to-be managed to attend the judging of the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Kensington Palace on Wednesday without much more than a sentence-long mention on the court circular after the fact.

While the details were kept to a minimum, we do know the couple faced the rain and stepped out at last year's awards, where Markle served as a co-presenter. At the time, she and Harry were still three months away from their May nuptials. A year later, the American star is officially a member of the royal family and, as such, of the Royal Foundation.