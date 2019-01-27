Nikki Bella is living her best life, but her family has some concerns.

On this week's all-new Total Bellas, the WWE star let her hair loose as she began settling into her newly minted single life. For starters, the Bella Twin moved into a lavish beachside rental in San Diego, a piece of property mom Kathy Colace did not approve of.

"That's just the beginning, Nicole!" Kathy warned her daughter after fans surrounded the beachfront abode. "You know she's gonna tell her friend and then another friend and another friend."

Despite Kathy's warning, Nikki decided she wanted to do a "massive block party" to kick off her move into the neighborhood. "I am loving this home," the Total Bellas star noted in a confessional. "I love how the walls just fully open. Not to mention, there's so many people around. I get to have my alone time, but yet not feel like I'm alone."