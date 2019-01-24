Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio
by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 10:34 AM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio
Weezer is officially the go-to hipster cover band of our dreams and we are so here for all of their music magic.
On Wednesday, Weezer dropped a surprise album called The Teal Album, completely made up of cover songs...most of which are very different from the usual tunes the band belts out.
It all started last year when Weezer—made up of Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner—released their rendition of Toto's "Africa" and took over the airwaves with a '90s hit and somehow brought it back to life.
Now, the group has given fans nine more covers to sing along to, and trust us you will be singing along to all of these unique alternative rock and pop takes on classic tunes you've always loved.
The songs include, Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," ELO's (Electric Light Orchestra) "Mr. Blue Sky" and The Turtle's "Happy Together."
A few of the more shocking track choices come in the form of Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" and TLC's "No Scrubs."
Some people have no idea how to deal with these Weezer tracks, but we are listening to them on repeat all day long.
The rest of the songs off The Teal Album are Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" (yes, really), A-Ha's "Take On Me," Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" and Tears for Fears' classic tune, "Everybody Wants to Rule the World."
You can stream all of these epic covers now and hopefully when the group goes on tour—they will kick off their tour in March, make an appearance at Coachella in April and then continue to tour the U.S. and Europe through July—they will surprise fans with a few covers to sing to.
Plus, Weezer's new originals album known as The Black Album is slated for a March 1 release (you can pre-order now), so there is even more to look forward to from these guys.
In the meantime, weigh in on your favorite Weezer cover below in our poll!
