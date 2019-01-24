Miley Cyrus in coming in like a wrecking ball and getting ready to perform at the 2019 Grammys.

That's right! The 26-year-old singer is set to take the stage at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Music's Biggest Night along with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile.

The Recording Academy announced the news on Thursday.

This won't be Cyrus' first time attending the big award show. The recording artist was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Bangerz in 2015. She's also performed at the Grammys before. In fact, she made her Grammy's stage debut in 2009 when she performed "Fifteen" with Taylor Swift.

Of course, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are no strangers to the Grammys, either. The band has been nominated 12 times and has secured three wins—their first being for "Give It Away" in 1993. The group performed the song at the 35th Annual Grammy Awards alongside George Clinton & The P-Funk All-Stars.