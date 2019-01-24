Watch Jimmy Fallon Get a Slobbery Kiss From Robert Irwin's Camel

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 6:23 AM

Jimmy Fallon, Camel

YouTube

Pucker up, Jimmy Fallon!

The host shared a smooch with Robert Irwin's camel on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin brought along a whole group of four-legged friends for his guest appearance, including a sugar glider and baby servals. Although, the late-night host didn't seem too fond of Irwin's pepper cockroaches.

However, it was Irwin's baby camel Wednesday that really stole the show. After explaining  camels greet each other by putting their faces close together, Irwin encouraged Fallon to give it a try. The comedy star then received a big, sloppy kiss from the animal. 

"Oh my gosh! I just made out with a camel," he said. "This is unbelievable. This is a first."

Irwin also explained camels sometimes regurgitate when they're angry. 

"Well, thank you for telling me that now," Fallon said, wiping away some of the slobber. 

Watch the video to see the hilarious moment.

In addition to introducing Fallon to some creatures, Irwin opened up about the season finale of Crikey! It's the Irwins and revealed it's getting picked up for a second season.

This wasn't the first time Irwin had appeared on the show. In fact, he's appeared on the program several times and has introduced Fallon to several animal friends, including baby black bears, baby kangaroos and a kookaburra

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

