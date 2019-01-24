It's here!

Yes, we're talking about Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood issue. For more than two decades, the magazine has been chronicling the standout stars of Tinseltown right as award season ramps up. So, when it came time for the 25th issue, you better believe it was going to be as special as ever.

"This is the 25th issue this magazine has dedicated to appraising the ambitions and personalities that power Hollywood, and we've celebrated by making some moving pictures of our own," the magazine explained. As such, the issue not only features the usual glamorous cover spread, but also an accompanying online feature using literal moving pictures of each movie star. After all, it's 2019 and the technological boundaries are impressively endless.