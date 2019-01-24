Ozuna Claims He Was Extorted by Slain Singer Kevin Fret

Puerto Rican reggae singer Ozuna alleges in a new statement that he was the victim of extortion by the late Kevin Fret, who was seen as the first openly gay Latin trap artist.

Ozuna's label and management office, Dimelo Vi, sent a statement via his publicist to E! News about the extortion claims.

Ozuna's team "confirms the information" reported on a number of Puerto Rican and now American sites that "Ozuna was extorted with an intimate video where he was a minor. This video was also edited in order to cause more damage." It continued, "The necessary legal measures are being taken, since sending and publishing videos of minors and possessing them constitute state and federal crimes."

It is not immediately clear how old Ozuna was at the time of the video and the contents of the video itself. His lawyer Antonio Sagardía told WAPA.tv that Ozuna was "doing something intimate alone," but did not elaborate. He said Ozuna was 16 at the time of the purported video, but that cannot be independently verified.

The 26-year-old singer apologized to friends, family and fans in Dimelo Vi's statement.