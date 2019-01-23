The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star, Vinny Guadagnino, is asking for Kim Kardashian's help.

The reason? He wants the cosmetics mogul to use her star power to help free his MTV co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino from prison.

While at the Los Angeles airport, TMZ asked Vinny about how his friend is holding up. "I heard he's doing great in there," he says.

"I knew he was gonna do good. He was never really nervous about it, so I was praying, 'I hope once he's in there it's okay.'" Adding that "he's so strong mentally."

So how does the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tie into this, er, situation?

"Kim Kardashian has been getting prisoners out of jail," the reporter tells Vinny, to which he replies, "So she's gonna do it for Mike."

Giving the Selfish author his "pitch," the Jersey Shore star asks for her help.

"Kim, Mike is an amazing person. To me, he's completely reformed, he's a great member of society...he preaches to kids who have addictions. He's a big advocate and evangelist for recovery."