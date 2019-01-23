Future Is ''Happy'' For Ciara and Russell Wilson Despite Recent Diss

Futureis claiming that there are "no problems" between him and his ex Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson, after criticizing the pair's relationship.

On the latest episode of the Durtty Boyz Show, the rapper tried to explain that there are no hard feelings between him and Russell, even though his recent comments might make it look that way. "We don't have no problems," Future explained. "It's a social media problem. No, I don't hate him. Totally not the deal. It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with Baby Future."

To further prove his point he stated, "I don't have nothing against him, and I'm happy for them."

While he may be happy for them, the "Fine China" rapper seems to have no problem commenting on their relationship dynamics. On Friday, the performer said that Russell does "exactly what [Ciara] tell him to do."

In Future's opinion, this makes Wilson seem like "he's not being a man."

"He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him, I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!'" Future claimed. "If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up."

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Christmas 2018

Instagram

Future and Ciara share 4-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn together, however their short-lived relationship and engagement, ended in 2014. It wasn't too long before the "1, 2 Step" singer began dating the Seattle Seahawks quarterback in 2015. They ended up getting married a year later and eventually welcomed daughter Sienna Princess Wilson in 2017.

Their daughter ended up playing a small part in Russell's response to Future. He shared a photo of their two kids sharing a kiss and captioned it, "All that matters #love."

Meanwhile, his wife chose to "Rise above" and shared a beautiful photo of herself amidst the drama.

