Look Back at Blake Lively's Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blake Lively, NYFW 2018, New York Fashion Week

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Blake Lively is one of Hollywood's most stylish stars!

The A Simple Favor actress, who famously doesn't have a stylist, has become a regular at fashion week shows over the years. Since her breakout role as fashionista Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl, many fans have turned to Lively for style tips, and designers love to have her present at their events.

In celebration of New York Fashion Week, which kicks off this week in the Big Apple, we're looking back at all of Lively's most memorable fashion week appearances over the years!

Want to see Lively front row at Michael Kors, Chanel and DVF runway shows?

Photos

Blake Lively's Fashion Week Appearances

Take a look at the gallery above to see a timeline of Lively's fashion week appearances, starting in 2008!

Plus, be sure to check back with E! News for all things New York Fashion Week!

Get the scoop on what's to come HERE!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blake Lively , Fashion Week , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
John Legend

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dream Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

LOL! See Dream Kardashian Do Aunt Khloe's Makeup

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Epically Closes 11 Honoré's Fashion Show With Twirls, Hair Flips and a Grand Bow

Ashley Martson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Claps Back at Internet "Trolls" Amid Lupus Battle

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Enjoy a Dinner Date After Engagement

Gucci balaclava sweater

Gucci "Deeply Apologizes" and Pulls Sweater Resembling Blackface

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

The Message Kourtney Kardashian Hopes to Spread by Co-Parenting With Scott Disick

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.