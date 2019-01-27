Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 SAG Awards

Shangela Laquifa Wadley was dressed to the nines in a princess-inspired ombré dress and stopped to pose for photos every few seconds. Fans in the stands and people around were yelling her name and she was enjoying every moment.

SAG Award presenter Sterling K. Brown was all smiles as he and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe walked the carpet. Sandra Oh also made her grand but quick entrance and waved to fans sitting in the risers. Fellow This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore both looked fabulous when they each arrived. Moore hugged some of her cast members and seemed to be in a great mood.

Similarly, SAG winner Patricia Arquette took in the entire scene and looked elated to be there. In a bit of a different note, Rumer Willis appeared a bit lost at one point, but found her publicist and the two of them continued to make their way down the carpet.

Golden Globe and SAG winner Glenn Close exuded power in her white pantsuit and waved to fans for a decent amount of time before making her way inside.