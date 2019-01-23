The Masked Singer: What We Know So Far

All are relatively well-known names, but no true celebrity superstars as of yet.

The Hippo was the first to go, and he was revealed to be Antonio Brown —NFL wide receiver, DWTS alum, and a guy famous for getting in trouble for his touchdown dances. The Pineapple left next, and no one was truly surprised to find out that the weed-smoking Hawaiian-themed goofball was Tommy Chong. Last week, The Deer took off his mask, revealing himself to be former NFL player and current Fox sports commentator Terry Bradshaw, whose name was trending after his very first performance on the show, so that was also not a surprise.

The Masked Singer will reveal the identity of another masked singer tonight, which means it's time to pull out our collection of clues to start agonizing over them once again. Three singers have been unmasked so far after losing out on audience votes after their performances, and we can't say we were sad to see them go or shocked by their reveals.

So we've got a ways to wait to be as shocked as Robin Thicke was, but in the meantime, we've got a whole bunch of clues to parse through, starting with the mysterious singers we know the most about, simply because we've seen them perform more than once.

"The most shocking reveal is actually in the last...at the end. I was blown away by the last episode," he said, only able to tell us that whoever it is is a "superstar."

E! News had panelist Robin Thicke in studio this morning, and of course, he couldn't spill a single word on who's under those masks. What he could say was that the reveal that shocked him the most came in the last episode.

We've now heard every single competitor sing at least once, and half have sung twice and given us two sets of clues. Some of these sets of clues made sense, and others have only made us more confused, and all we really know for sure is that we know nothing, and we're having a good time.

Fox The Lion Week 1: Performed "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody" The Clues: Some might say she's "Hollywood royalty," but she's her own person who's stepping away from her pride to sing her heart out, says there are "lots of women" in her pride. Week 3: Performed "Feeling Good" The new clues: Feels like she's on cloud nine and could be a frontrunner, has always loved to sing but the mask makes her feel courageous, using her voice to help others has always been very important, tells her pride they have to be strong and stand up for what they believe in, lots of images of protests, reading a newspaper called "The Hailey Times," with the headline "Gold Found in Hailey" Our Best Guess: Rumer Willis. For a lot of reasons, including a family of Hollywood royalty with lots of sisters, but she was born in Hailey, Idaho! She's also a proven incredible singer.

Fox The Peacock Week 1: Performed "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman The Clues: Male, started performing at a young age, loves the spotlight, close friends with Michael Jackson, plays piano, has a small ceramic dog, very Las Vegas, impressive voice, was part of a magic act and said, "It's probably been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her bedroom wall." Week 3: Performed "Counting Stars" The new clues: So many different incarnations of his career and everyone thinks they know him, started out as a little teenybop but there's more than meets the eye, cast in some dramatic roles, wanted to push himself further than ever before by performing on a 30 foot lift, even with a fear of heights. Said, "I have performed in Las Vegas." Our Best Guess: Donny Osmond.

Fox The Monster Week 1: Performed "Don't Stop Me Now" The Clues: Male, he's a monster because that's what the world labeled him, here to rewrite his mixtape to prove that he's more than just "puff and fluff," was at the top of his game but the game turned on him so he retreated into a cave to take a break from the public eye, now here to set the record straight to show the world that no one can stop him, says he's not a professional singer "to everyone." Week 3: Performed "I Don't Want to Be" The New Clues: Took a drive up from the south in his Cadillac, past New York City and the desert, feels like he can finally show the world his true self, back in the swing of things to celebrate getting his mind right Our Best Guess: Honestly, we're stumped, but Twitter seems to be into T-Pain.

Fox The Unicorn Week 1: Performed "Fight Song" The Clues: Born in Beverly Hills and should have had a magical childhood, dreamed of singing but someone she admired called her tone-deaf, people always told her she wasn't good enough, wants to prove that you can be yourself, and all you have to do is believe. Not the best voice, but not bad. "They call me Bird." Week 3: Performed "Oops I Did It Again" The new clues: Recently lost her "sheen," going to exude model behavior, feeling victorious, going for the gold, red rose, green balloons. Only known for being a gymnast "in the bedroom." Our Best Guess: Tori Spelling, after the first set of clues. The second batch of clues confused us a bit.

Fox The Bee Performed "Chandelier" by Sia The Clues: Has had a long career, flown to soaring heights, says she never wants to stop doing what she loves and that being a "worker bee" keeps her young. Says you can call her "Queen Bee" but "Empress" also suits her. She wants to sing to a new generation, and says she started performing in the 50s. Our Best Guess: Gladys Knight, also known as the "Empress of Soul"

Fox The Rabbit Week 2: Performed "Livin' La Vida Loca" by Ricky Martin The Clues: Spent most of his life on stage but never alone, now pops up here and there, known for synchronized singing, says he's been training for his entire life, has performed in a mask and has a voice. Costume is covered in locks and straps like a straitjacket and he kept twitching, intro took place on a carousel. Claimed the last mask standing "is gonna be me." When asked if he was in a band, he said "Yes, in a band." Our Best Guess: Joey Fatone or JC Chasez. Definitely somebody from NSYNC.

Fox The Alien Week 2: Performed "Feel It Still" by Portugal the Man The Clues: Grew up in the public eye in a family where anonymity is an alien concept, she let others define her but no one will ever control her again, there's a snake, the tables are turned, I see you but you can't see me, for the first time ever, the world gets to hear her voice in her terms, said she had many sisters when asked if she came from a big family. Our Best Guess: Twitter thinks it's LaToya Jackson or a Kardashian, and we're not so sure about either.

Fox The Raven Week 2: Performed "Rainbow" by Kesha The Clues: Spent her life listening to other people's stories and now wants to share hers, always been a sunny kind of person, never had trouble getting an audience, no one talks more than her, but recently suffered a tragic loss, so this show gives an opportunity to honor "my beloved," found beauty in the darkness, like a phoenix from the ashes, I will rise up and find a light, so "don't cry, baby, this one's for you." Dressed like a raven in a cage, says she's a lover not a fighter and that she did host a talk show. Our Best Guess: Ricki Lake, and Twitter seems to agree.

Fox The Poodle Performed "Heartbreaker" by Pat Benatar The Clues: Ever since she was a little girl she's loved to be on stage and to take on a character. She picked a poodle because it's sassy, smart, and best in show. She loves San Francisco and comes from a musical family, but she's known for a different talent. She loves exercising her right to free speech and rainbows are involved. She's returning to musical roots to show a side never seen before, and to figure her out we're all going to have to WORK. She says "I'm here for your honor." Our Best Guess: Absolutely no idea, and nothing on Twitter made sense either. Margaret Cho? Ali Wong? A drag queen? What does "I'm here for your honor" mean?!

Fox Alberto E. Rodriguez/VMN18/Getty Images For Nickelodeon The Hippo Week 1: Performed "My Prerogative" The Clues: Male, breakfast is the most important meal of the day because he needs his strength, he's one of the most dangerous animals in the kingdom, used to performing in a mask in front of thousands of screaming fans, has to dance whenever he wins even when it gets him in trouble, drinks orange juice, has a lot of money, and his favorite past time is bowling. The Reveal: Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown

Fox Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Happiest Baby The Pineapple Week 2: Performed "I Will Survive" The Clues: Decided to be a pineapple because they're "fun, tropical, and go well with ham," been through some dark times, beat a life-threatening disease, this OG decided to take things as they come, never wipe the smile off my face, been in the public eye for decades, always dreamed of being a singer, has a bumper sticker that says "pipe dream" and is clearly into smoking weed. The Reveal: Tommy Chong

Fox Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic The Deer Week 1: Performed "Thunder" The Clues: 6'3", chose the deer because they're incredibly competitive, always considered himself a singer but not sure anyone else would agree, says it's hard for people to get past who he is and what he's known for, he's been knocked down fifty times, but in the Wild Wild West you learn how to get up and get back in the saddle, likes horses, had to wrap his antlers in medical tape. He also said "Ravens beware," and had to "take the fifth" when the panel asked if he played in the NFL. Week 3: Performed "Get Your Shine On" The new clues: Being in the bottom isn't his style, used to be able to sell "salt to a slug," now seems to sell used cars but can't get his lines right, knows how to throw, really likes throwing, does a lot of throwing, throwing! Said "I have multiple world titles, started in track and field, then it went to horses." Our Best Guess: Another football player, perhaps Terry Bradshaw? He's done car commercials... The Reveal: Terry Bradshaw