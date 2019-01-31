by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 3:00 AM
Ready for some 2019 Super Bowl ads?
We've compiled some commercials and sneak peeks of commercials that are scheduled to air during Super Bowl LIII this Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons.
Steve Carell, Cardi B, Lil John and Sarah Michelle Gellar are among the celebs who will grace the projected more than 100 million screens broadcasting the big game with funny and witty ads from brands such as Pepsi and Olay. And don't forget about the cute animals!
Watch the Super Bowl LIII commercials below:
Steve Carell, Cardi B and Lil Jon's Pepsi Ad: The Office alum attempts to mimic the rapper's catchphrase, "Okurrrrr."
Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper's Doritos Ad: The two recreate the boy band's 1999 hit music video "I Want It That Way" with a new remix.
Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker, Broad City's Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson and astronaut Scott Kelly and twin brother Mark Kelly's Amazon Ad: Alexa teaches the group about the new Beta Testing Program.
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Olay ad: The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum plays a heroine in this classic horror film-themed commercial, which promotes the hashtag #KillerSkin.
Luke Wilson's Colgate Ad: The actor plays the work colleague from hell in this commercial.
Serena Williams' Bumble Ad: The brand's new global ambassador stars in the new "In Her Court" campaign.
Michael Bublé's Bubly Ad: The singer plays the commercial role he was born to play to promote the sparkling water brand.
Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker's Stella Artois Ad: He reprises his Big Lebowski character of The Dude while she again plays Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw—arguably the most popular onscreen characters among men and women, repspectively, in this commercial for the Belgian beer, in partnership with water.org.
Kristen Chenoweth's Avocados From Mexico Ad: The performer stars with some cute, cuddly friends.
2 Chainz and Adam Scott's Expensify Ad: The two star in "the world's first music video you can expense."
Alex Rodriguez and Charlie Sheen's Planters Ad: And people think Charlie is nuts.
Zoë Kravitz's Michelob ULTRA Ad: The Big Little Lies actress embraces nature in this beer commercial.
Christina Applegate's M&M's Ad: The actress curses as she gets locked out of her car in this commercial.
Jason Bateman's Hyundai Ad: The Ozark actor plays an elevator operator in this commercial.
WeatherTech Ad: A Good Dog named Scout is the star of this commercial, which has the tagline, "Working for the Weekend."
Budweiser Ad: A Dalmatian is the breakout star in this commercial, which also sees the return of the Budweiser Clydesdales and features the Bob Dylan song "Blowin' in the Wind."
BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer's Ad: Mermaids meet sharks in this underwater commercial.
Kia's Ad: The car brand pays tribute to "unfamous people" in this commercial that is part of its "Great Unknowns" campaign.
Super Bowl LIII will air live on CBS on Sunday. Kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.
