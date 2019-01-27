The biggest names in Hollywood are stepping out for the 25th annual SAG Awards!

The show, hosted by Will and Grace star Megan Mullally, will bring together the biggest names in film and television, and will be broadcasted live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

A Star Is Born leads the pact with four nods, including Lady Gaga for Best Actress and Bradley Cooper for Best Actor, while BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite tie in second, with three nods each.

For television, the critically acclaimed The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix's Ozark lead with four nods each, while Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and HBO's Barry both scored three.

Later in the evening, the 55th Annual SAG Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to M*A*S*H actor and 30 Rock alumnus, Alan Alda.

Presenters for the night include Gaga and Cooper, as well asRami Malek, Chadwick Boseman, Adam Driver and Constance Wu.