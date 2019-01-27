SAG Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 3:19 PM

The biggest names in Hollywood are stepping out for the 25th annual SAG Awards!

The show, hosted by Will and Grace star Megan Mullally, will bring together the biggest names in film and television, and will be broadcasted live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

A Star Is Born leads the pact with four nods, including Lady Gaga for Best Actress and Bradley Cooper for Best Actor, while BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite tie in second, with three nods each.

For television, the critically acclaimed The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix's Ozark lead with four nods each, while Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and HBO's Barry both scored three.

Later in the evening, the 55th Annual SAG Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to M*A*S*H actor and 30 Rock alumnus, Alan Alda.

Presenters for the night include Gaga and Cooper, as well asRami MalekChadwick BosemanAdam Driver and Constance Wu.

Photos

2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

But of course, before the show begins, we have to discuss all of the red carpet looks! Keep up with our red carpet gallery above and see all the stars arrive.

The 25th annual SAG Awards will air simultaneously on TNT and TBS tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. 

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

