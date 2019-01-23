It's the news Malin Andersson never wanted to share with her followers.

On Wednesday morning, the Love Island alumna revealed on Instagram that her four-week-old daughter Consy has died.

"Completely in love with you…and my Mum just wanted you to be with her. Your time wasn't ready yet," Malin shared on social media with a photo of her baby girl. "Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day...you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes. I'm so sorry I couldn't do anymore."

She added, "Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP 23/12/18-22/01/19."