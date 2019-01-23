by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 1:37 PM
It's the news Malin Andersson never wanted to share with her followers.
On Wednesday morning, the Love Island alumna revealed on Instagram that her four-week-old daughter Consy has died.
"Completely in love with you…and my Mum just wanted you to be with her. Your time wasn't ready yet," Malin shared on social media with a photo of her baby girl. "Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day...you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes. I'm so sorry I couldn't do anymore."
She added, "Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP 23/12/18-22/01/19."
Malin named her first child with partner Tom Kemp after her late mother who died in November 2017 following a battle with breast cancer.
Although baby Consy was born seven weeks prematurely back on December 23, the newborn was receiving care at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital.
And in recent days, Malin shared updates about her daughter. She also asked for prayers as Consy fought to become stronger.
"All your prayers, messages, healing… it means the world to us. Baby Consy is still in intensive care, and fighting each day," she wrote back on January 8. "This has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through. I just want to hold her.. .It's different to my mum last year. My mum was ready to go... my little girl isn't. She has given me the ultimate purpose in my life and I'm not prepared to let her go."
Fans may remember Malin from season two of Love Island. Many of her co-stars immediately expressed their condolences in the comments section.
"There's no words," Rykard Jenkins wrote online. "Consy is in Paradise now. Please know you have friends out here and we love you."
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Malin and her family during this difficult time.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?