Carrie Underwood just welcomed a baby boy, and her heart couldn't be more full!

Her sweet bundle of joy, Jacob Bryan Fisher, "entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday," the country singer wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post. "His mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!"

In her post, she shared a series of intimate moments, including an adorable picture of her husband, Mike Fisher, holding the baby.

"Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed," the superstar wrote on Wednesday, Jan. 23. "Life is good..." It is, indeed!

This is the couple's second child; they have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah Michael Fisher. Baby Jacob will certainly have a big brother to look up to.