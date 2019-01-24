RETURNS
FEB. 21, 8PM

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Is Back Feb. 21 With Sofía Vergara, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino & More!

by Brett Malec | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 9:00 AM

These A-list celebs are getting their minds blown!

The new season of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns on Thursday, Feb. 21 and we've got a sneak peek at all the celebrities who will have major emotional breakthroughs on season four.

"My job is to bring those messages of healing, closure and hope to as many people as I can," Tyler Henry says in the preview clip.

Stars who will have readings with Tyler this season include Sofia Vergara, Macklemore, Rebel Wilson, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge, former RHONYC star Jill Zarin, Howie Mandel, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison, Spencer Pratt, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Anne Heche, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and more.

And judging by the sneak peek, many of these stars will be rocked by Tyler's abilities.

Tyler Henry's Most OMG Moments on Hollywood Medium

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Sofia Vergara

E!

"I'm making an effort not to cry," Steve-O says in the video while Ferguson adds, "It is really powerful to make those connections."

Lala, who recently lost her father, wipes tears from her eyes and tells the camera, "I'm not angry anymore." 

 

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Mike &amp;quot;The Situation&amp;quot; Sorrentino

E!

Meanwhile, Hollywood Medium fan Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi brings pal "The Situation" for a reading ahead of his prison time. "He needed to hear what Tyler told him today," Snooki says. Karamo Brown also connects to his late grandmother while Jill Zarin gets a mention from her recently deceased husband Bobby.

Additionally this season, Dr. Drew will accompany Tyler for a brain scan so viewers can get a first-hand look of what's going on inside Tyler's head.

Watch the emotional review for yourself to see everything that's to come! 

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns Thursday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m., only on E!

