Vanessa Grimaldi has a new boyfriend!

E! News has learned that the 31-year-old Bachelor alum and special education teacher, who called it quits with fiancé Nick Viall in Aug. 2017, has been dating Josh Wolfe since last year. Wolfe is the Director of Outreach and Programming for the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee in Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

"They started dating late last year and they met through friends," a source tells E! News of the Montreal native's new romance. "She's very happy and he seems like a good guy."

The world got to know Grimaldi on season 21 of the ABC reality series, where she met Viall. The duo got engaged on the show's season finale.