2019 SAG Awards: Red Carpet Couples

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Talk about the ultimate date night!
Famous couples were all about showing off their love on the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards.
Among the popular duos in attendance were This Is Us actor Justin Hartley and his wife, Chrishell Hartley, who brought Hollywood glamour to the award show red carpet.
Crazy Rich Asians star Harry Shum Jr. and his glowing wife were all smiles as they made their way into the 25th annual ceremony which honors the best acting performances in television and film.
Amy Adams and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, have been red carpet staples this awards season as they celebrate the success of her acclaimed movie, Vice. They are serious #couplegoals.
All eyes were on Anthony Ramos and his love Jasmine Cephas Jones as they stopped for photographers at the Screen Actors Guild Awards which will be hosted by Megan Mullally.
Survivor alum Wyatt Nash and his wife, Aubrey Swander, also looked stunning as they struck a pose on the red carpet.
Check out the gallery below to see all your favorite celebrity couples at the 2019 SAG Awards.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Patricia Arquette & Eric White
This pair made their way into the SAG Awards hand in hand.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
John Krasinski & Emily Blunt
The Mary Poppins star, in a Michael Kors pink gown, and The Office alum, in a forest green suit by ISAIA, turn the SAG Awards into the ultimate date night.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mahershala Ali & Amatus Sami-Karim
We can't look away from the Green Book actor and his artist wife at the SAG Awards.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Darren Criss & Mia Swier
Seeing this married duo on the SAG Awards red carpet makes us Glee-ful.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chris Sullivan & Rachel Reichard
The This Is Us actor and his producer wife make a statement on the red carpet.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Topher Grace & Ashley Hinshaw
The BlacKkKlansman actor and his love make a show-stopping pair as they make their way into the SAG Awards.
John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine
Jon M. Chu & Kristin Hodge
The married pair strike a pose on the red carpet at the SAG Awards.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Alison Brie & Dave Franco
The Glow actress and the If Beale Street Could Talk actor bring their A-game to the SAG Awards.
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Mike Myers & Kelly Tisdale
The funnyman and his wife stop for photographers on the red carpet.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Rachel Brosnahan & Jason Ralph
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star and her husband have lots to celebrate tonight!
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Hugh Grant & Anna Elisabet Eberstein
It's no surprise that this duo looks stunning when arriving for the big show.
John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine
Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Baldwin
The BlacKkKlansman actor is accompanied by his beautiful wife at the SAG Awards.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo
There is no doubt that this pair knows how to bring it for any red carpet event.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones
The A Star Is Born actor and the Hamilton alum look picture perfect at the SAG Awards.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Harry Shum Jr. & Shelby Rabara
The Crazy Rich Asians performer and his glowing wife hit the red carpet together.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Justin Hartley & Chrishell Hartley
The This Is Us actor and his wife are all smiles on the carpet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Wyatt Nash & Aubrey Swander
The Survivor alum and his wife are a truly striking duo.
Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.