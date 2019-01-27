2019 SAG Awards: Red Carpet Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards

Talk about the ultimate date night!

Famous couples were all about showing off their love on the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Among the popular duos in attendance were This Is Us actor Justin Hartley and his wife, Chrishell Hartley, who brought Hollywood glamour to the award show red carpet.

Crazy Rich Asians star Harry Shum Jr. and his glowing wife were all smiles as they made their way into the 25th annual ceremony which honors the best acting performances in television and film.

Amy Adams and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, have been red carpet staples this awards season as they celebrate the success of her acclaimed movie, Vice. They are serious #couplegoals.

All eyes were on Anthony Ramos and his love Jasmine Cephas Jones as they stopped for photographers at the Screen Actors Guild Awards which will be hosted by Megan Mullally.

Survivor alum Wyatt Nash and his wife, Aubrey Swander, also looked stunning as they struck a pose on the red carpet. 

Check out the gallery below to see all your favorite celebrity couples at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Patricia Arquette, Eric White, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Patricia Arquette & Eric White

This pair made their way into the SAG Awards hand in hand. 

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt

The Mary Poppins star, in a Michael Kors pink gown, and The Office alum, in a forest green suit by ISAIA, turn the SAG Awards into the ultimate date night.

Mahershala Ali, Amatus Sami-Karim, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mahershala Ali & Amatus Sami-Karim

We can't look away from the Green Book actor and his artist wife at the SAG Awards. 

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Darren Criss & Mia Swier

Seeing this married duo on the SAG Awards red carpet makes us Glee-ful.

Chris Sullivan, Rachel Reichard, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Sullivan & Rachel Reichard

The This Is Us actor and his producer wife make a statement on the red carpet. 

Ashley Hinshaw, Topher Grace, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Topher Grace & Ashley Hinshaw

The BlacKkKlansman actor and his love make a show-stopping pair as they make their way into the SAG Awards. 

Jon M. Chu, Kristin Hodge, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine

Jon M. Chu & Kristin Hodge

The married pair strike a pose on the red carpet at the SAG Awards.

Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Alison Brie & Dave Franco

The Glow actress and the If Beale Street Could Talk actor bring their A-game to the SAG Awards.   

Mike Myers, Kelly Tisdale, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Mike Myers & Kelly Tisdale

The funnyman and his wife stop for photographers on the red carpet. 

Jason Ralph, Rachel Brosnahan, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan & Jason Ralph

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star and her husband have lots to celebrate tonight! 

Hugh Grant, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Hugh Grant & Anna Elisabet Eberstein

It's no surprise that this duo looks stunning when arriving for the big show. 

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine

Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Baldwin

The BlacKkKlansman actor is accompanied by his beautiful wife at the SAG Awards.

Amy Adams, Darren Le Gallo, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo

There is no doubt that this pair knows how to bring it for any red carpet event.

Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones

The A Star Is Born actor and the Hamilton alum look picture perfect at the SAG Awards.

Shelby Rabara, Harry Shum Jr., Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Harry Shum Jr. & Shelby Rabara

The Crazy Rich Asians performer and his glowing wife hit the red carpet together. 

Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Hartley & Chrishell Hartley

The This Is Us actor and his wife are all smiles on the carpet. 

Wyatt Nash, Aubrey Swander, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Wyatt Nash & Aubrey Swander

The Survivor alum and his wife are a truly striking duo.

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

