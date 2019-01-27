2019 SAG Awards: Red Carpet Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 4:11 PM

Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Talk about the ultimate date night!

Famous couples were all about showing off their love on the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Among the popular duos in attendance were This Is Us actor Justin Hartley and his wife, Chrishell Hartley, who brought Hollywood glamour to the award show red carpet.

Crazy Rich Asians star Harry Shum Jr. and his glowing wife were all smiles as they made their way into the 25th annual ceremony which honors the best acting performances in television and film.

Amy Adams and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, have been red carpet staples this awards season as they celebrate the success of her acclaimed movie, Vice. They are serious #couplegoals.

All eyes were on Anthony Ramos and his love Jasmine Cephas Jones as they stopped for photographers at the Screen Actors Guild Awards which will be hosted by Megan Mullally.

Survivor alum Wyatt Nash and his wife, Aubrey Swander, also looked stunning as they struck a pose on the red carpet. 

Check out the gallery below to see all your favorite celebrity couples at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine

Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Baldwin

The BlacKkKlansman actor is accompanied by his beautiful wife at the SAG Awards.

Amy Adams, Darren Le Gallo, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo

There is no doubt that this pair knows how to bring it for any red carpet event.

Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones

The A Star Is Born actor and the Hamilton alum look picture perfect at the SAG Awards.

Shelby Rabara, Harry Shum Jr., Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Harry Shum Jr. & Shelby Rabara

The Crazy Rich Asians performer and his glowing wife hit the red carpet together. 

Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Hartley & Chrishell Hartley

The This Is Us actor and his wife were all smiles on the carpet. 

Wyatt Nash, Aubrey Swander, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Wyatt Nash & Aubrey Swander

The Survivor alum and his wife are a truly striking duo.

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

