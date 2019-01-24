by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 7:00 AM
Is Nikki Bella having a "mid-life crisis"?
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella expresses concern after her sister rolls up in a flashy Ferrari.
"Ummm, you can't buy this!" the mother of one notes to her twin. "I can't even believe this right now. Dude, are you okay?"
Despite Brie's disapproval, Nikki defends that the vehicle is actually very safe. However, it isn't a safety concern that is causing Daniel Bryan's wife's anxiety.
Per Birdie Danielson's mom, Nikki has been "spending a lot of money lately." While Nikki claims she's only "test driving" the vehicle, Brie doesn't appear convinced.
"You don't get embarrassed rolling around in a Ferrari?" Brie further relays. "It just seems like guys go out and buy fancy cars when they go through a big breakup or, like, they get a hot young girlfriend or they do something crazy. I feel like you're acting like a man!"
Yet, Nikki doesn't take offense to this notion as she's eager to "puff on cigars, play 18 holes of golf and have some 25-year-old meet me for dinner."
"I think my sister might be having a mid-life crisis," Brie comments later on.
Regardless, the WWE star makes it perfectly clear that she's doing just fine in her newly minted single life.
"It's called healing," Nikki concludes. "I'm doing my own version of therapy."
Watch Nikki's Ferrari fun play out in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
From "Lip Disaster" to Lumpy Lipo! Will the Botched Doctors Agree to Operate on Return Patient Jordan?
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?