Is Nikki Bella having a "mid-life crisis"?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella expresses concern after her sister rolls up in a flashy Ferrari.

"Ummm, you can't buy this!" the mother of one notes to her twin. "I can't even believe this right now. Dude, are you okay?"

Despite Brie's disapproval, Nikki defends that the vehicle is actually very safe. However, it isn't a safety concern that is causing Daniel Bryan's wife's anxiety.

Per Birdie Danielson's mom, Nikki has been "spending a lot of money lately." While Nikki claims she's only "test driving" the vehicle, Brie doesn't appear convinced.

"You don't get embarrassed rolling around in a Ferrari?" Brie further relays. "It just seems like guys go out and buy fancy cars when they go through a big breakup or, like, they get a hot young girlfriend or they do something crazy. I feel like you're acting like a man!"