by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 7:00 AM

Is Nikki Bella having a "mid-life crisis"?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella expresses concern after her sister rolls up in a flashy Ferrari.

"Ummm, you can't buy this!" the mother of one notes to her twin. "I can't even believe this right now. Dude, are you okay?"

Despite Brie's disapproval, Nikki defends that the vehicle is actually very safe. However, it isn't a safety concern that is causing Daniel Bryan's wife's anxiety.

Per Birdie Danielson's mom, Nikki has been "spending a lot of money lately." While Nikki claims she's only "test driving" the vehicle, Brie doesn't appear convinced.

"You don't get embarrassed rolling around in a Ferrari?" Brie further relays. "It just seems like guys go out and buy fancy cars when they go through a big breakup or, like, they get a hot young girlfriend or they do something crazy. I feel like you're acting like a man!"

Photos

Nikki Bella's Quotes on Dating and Single Life

Yet, Nikki doesn't take offense to this notion as she's eager to "puff on cigars, play 18 holes of golf and have some 25-year-old meet me for dinner."

"I think my sister might be having a mid-life crisis," Brie comments later on.

Regardless, the WWE star makes it perfectly clear that she's doing just fine in her newly minted single life.

"It's called healing," Nikki concludes. "I'm doing my own version of therapy."

Watch Nikki's Ferrari fun play out in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

