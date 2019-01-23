Cardi B Launches First Las Vegas Residency

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 10:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards

ABC/Image Group LA

Cardi B is heading to Las Vegas.

According to USA Today (via The Associated Press), the 26-year-old rapper is getting her first residency in Sin City. The Palms Casino Resort reportedly announced the news on Wednesday and revealed her appearance will be part of its opening of KAOS—a "dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex" that is set to open this April. 

In addition, the news outlet claimed Above and Beyond, G-Eazy, Kaskade and Skrillex are set to have residencies at the venue. 

Tickets are now available for specific dates.

E! News has reached out to the Palms Casino Resort for comment. 

It certainly has been a busy time for the recording artist. Over the past month, Cardi B has released music videos for "Twerk" and "Money." She's also toured and received five Grammy nominations. In addition, she's set to perform at Music's Biggest Night.

Read

Camila Cabello, Cardi B and More to Perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards

But that's not all. She's also set to star in a 2019 Super Bowl commercial. What's more, the "Bodak Yellow" artist has been letting her political viewpoints be known. She recently got in a Twitter feud with Tomi Lahren and shared her opinions about the government shutdown.

We can't wait to see Cardi B's big show!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

All the Details on Cardi B's Las Vegas Residency

Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek

Everything Bohemian Rhapsody Got Wrong About Freddie Mercury's Life

Ariana Grande

Breaking Down Ariana Grande's Newly Unveiled Thank U, Next Album Track List

Bebe Rexha Slams Designers Who Refuse to Dress Her for Grammys

5 Skills Taylor Swift Can Learn From Her Cats for "Cats" Movie

Ja Rule Defends Himself Amid Fyre Festival Documentaries

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.