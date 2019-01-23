CBS
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 10:00 AM
CBS
So…did Anthony Scaramucci quit Big Brother: Celebrity Edition already? Quite possibly.
During live feeds from the Big Brother house after the Tuesday, Jan. 22 episode, the political figure was nowhere to be found. According Big Brother live feed chronicler Hamsterwatch.com, Scaramucci was gone from the house when the feeds began Tuesday night. The cast speculated he was some kind of mole or cast member designed to sabotage the game, and questioned why his face was not grayed out as is normal procedure for cast members who leave or are evicted.
Scaramucci was in the house Monday, Jan. 21 and appeared in all episodes of the series so far, including the Tuesday, Jan. 22 installment.
If Scaramucci is indeed gone from the show, his tenure with the Trump administration will have been longer. Big Brother? Six days. Trump administration? Ten days. He served as White House director of communications from July 21-31, 2017.
When reached for comment, CBS said viewers will have to tune in to find out what's going on.
Following his mysterious exit from the Big Brother house, Scaramucci popped up in Switzerland where he spoke at SALT 2019, a conference he's been scheduled to attend.
In addition to Scaramucci, the cast for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition includes Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, Tamar Braxton, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Kate Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, Ryan Lochte, Dina Lohan, Natalie Eva Marie and Ricky Williams.
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition airs Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 8p.m., Friday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. and concludes Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. with a two-hour finale on CBS.
Hat tip to Reality Blurred.
