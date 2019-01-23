So…did Anthony Scaramucci quit Big Brother: Celebrity Edition already? Quite possibly.

During live feeds from the Big Brother house after the Tuesday, Jan. 22 episode, the political figure was nowhere to be found. According Big Brother live feed chronicler Hamsterwatch.com, Scaramucci was gone from the house when the feeds began Tuesday night. The cast speculated he was some kind of mole or cast member designed to sabotage the game, and questioned why his face was not grayed out as is normal procedure for cast members who leave or are evicted.

Scaramucci was in the house Monday, Jan. 21 and appeared in all episodes of the series so far, including the Tuesday, Jan. 22 installment.