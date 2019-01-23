LOL! Watch These Kids Determine If Grover Actually Dropped the F-Bomb

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 7:52 AM

Grover, Sesame Street

Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock

Remember when the internet got into a debate over whether Grover dropped the F-bomb on an episode of Sesame Street? Well, Jimmy Kimmel decided to set the record straight. 

The late-night host played the clip in question to a group of kids on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and asked them what they heard. As fans will recall, viewers were split over whether the lovable monster told his friend Rosita her plan "sounds like an excellent idea" or was a "f--kin' excellent idea."

So, what did the kiddos hear? While some children heard Grover say it "sounds like an excellent idea," others heard their furry friend curse. 

"F-word," one child said after being asked the verdict. "Don't worry! I hear it at home."

Others heard something completely different. 

"It's saying something like 'a lot of salad' or something," another answered.

Read

Did Grover Drop an F-Bomb on Sesame Street? The Internet Is Divided

To hear the rest of their reactions, check out the video.

Sesame Street has yet to release a statement on the matter. However, we can only guess the F-word isn't in Grover's vocabulary.

