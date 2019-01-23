Miley Cyrus's Bold New Tattoo Is Totally Miley

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 6:11 AM

Miley Cyrus

James Devaney/GC Images

Miley Cyrus got a new tattoo—and it's exactly what you'd expect from the songstress.

Always one to march to the beat of her own drum and defy societal boundaries, the 26-year-old newly married star's latest body ink shouldn't surprise you. This week, celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang revealed the star added some standout artwork to her collection. 

Drumroll please! She got "pussy" written in script on the left side of her left ankle. 

The star shared snaps from what appears to be her ink session on social media, though she left the unveiling of the newest addition to Bang Bang. 

Cyrus is certainly no stranger to body art. On her right hand alone, the singer is rocking a handful of delicate tattoos, including an alien head and watermelon slice.

Miley Cyrus, Tattoo

Instagram

On the right side of her left ankle, she has a smiley face inked by her friend. There are dozens more on her arms, from an Om symbol to a jar of Vegemite, reportedly in honor of her now-husband Liam Hemsworth

Liam and Miley also sport quotes from former President Theodore Roosevelt

The only question left is: what tattoo will Miley get next? 

