Amy Schumer Bares Her Baby Bump During Date Night With Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer bared her baby bump on Tuesday while enjoying a date night with her husband Chris Fischer.

The comedienne and the chef attended the opening night of Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State at the Minetta Lane Theater in New York. The I Feel Pretty star wore a green wrap dress for the outing and tied her hair up in a ponytail. Meanwhile, her hubby opted for a pair of khaki pants, a navy sweater and a black jacket.

The two posed for pictures outside of the theater. Schumer shared one of the photos on Instagram and wasn't afraid to poke a little fun at herself.

"Opening night of @iamcolinquinn show #redstatebluestate," she wrote. "We couldn't have laughed harder and I couldn't have worn a worse bra."