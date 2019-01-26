To see the stars' red carpet looks from their first SAG awards, check out the gallery below!
Penelope Cruz
2007: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Volver
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Patricia Clarkson
2000: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture, The Green Mile
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette
2006: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Medium
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, Escape at Dannemora
Anthony Hopkins
1996: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Nixon
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, King Lear
Hugh Grant
1996: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Sense and Sensibility
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, A Very English Scandal
Darren Criss
2012: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Glee
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Lily Tomlin
2003: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, West Wing
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Grace and Frankie
Jane Fonda
2014: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, The Butler
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Grace and Frankie
Rachel Brosnahan
2015: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, House of Cards
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie
2009: Winner, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Mad Men
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, GLOW
Alex Borstein
2006: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Good Night, and Good Luck
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub
2003: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, Monk
Michael Douglas
2001, Winner, Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture, Traffic
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, The Kominsky Method
Alan Arkin
2007: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Little Miss Sunshine
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, The Kominsky Method
Sandra Oh
2005: Winner, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Sideways
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Killing Eve
Robin Wright
1995: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Forrest Gump
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, House of Cards
Elisabeth Moss
2008: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in A Drama Series, Mad Men
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, The Handmaid's Tale
Laura Linney
2001: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by A Female Actor in a Lead Role, You Can Count on Me
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Ozark
Bob Odenkirk
2012: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Breaking Bad
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Better Call Saul
John Krasinski
2007: Winner, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, The Office
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Joseph Fiennes
1999: Winner, Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Shakespeare in Love
2019:Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, The Handmaid's Tale
Sterling K. Brown
2017: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, This Is Us
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, This Is Us
Jason Bateman
2005: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Arrested Development
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Ozark
Rachel Weisz
2006: Winner, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, The Constant Gardener
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, The Favourite
Emma Stone
2012: Winner, Outstanding Performance by a Cast In A Motion Picture, The Help
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, The Favourite & Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, Maniac
Margot Robbie
2018: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, I, Tonya
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Mary Queen of Scots
Amy Adams
2006: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Junebug
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Vice & Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, Sharp Objects
Timothée Chalamet
2013: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Homeland
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Beautiful Boy
Mahershala Ali
2009: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Green Book
Melissa McCarthy
2012: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Bridesmaids
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Glenn Close
1996: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries, Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, The Wife
Emily Blunt
2017: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, The Girl on the Train
2019:Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen
2002: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, Green Book
Rami Malek
2015: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Mr. Robot
2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, Bohemian Rhapsody
Christian Bale
2008: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, 3:10 to Yuma
2019:Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, Vice