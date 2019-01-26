See the 2018 SAG Awards Nominees at Their First-Ever Ceremonies

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sat., Jan. 26, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Glenn Close, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

People come and go, but talent never fades and these pictures are proof.

Award-winning stars like Christian BalePatricia Arquette and Elisabeth Moss are returning to the SAG Award's red carpet this year since they have once again been nominated for their show-stopping performances. This weekend, the actors will flock to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California for the 25th annual award show which will be hosted by Will and Grace star Megan Mullally

And while this won't be the stars' first time attending such a star-studded event, or being a nominee for that matter, the gratitude continues to pour out. The Handmaid's Tale star Joseph Fiennes said, "SAG's recognition of actors direct from its own community is the biggest and best honor I could imagine. I'm incredibly grateful and proud to be nominated along with our amazing cast!"

Every year rookies and veterans are recognized at the show and 2019 will be no different—except for the fashion, of course!

Photos

Then and Now: See the SAG Nominees' First Red Carpets

To see the stars' red carpet looks from their first SAG awards, check out the gallery below!

Penelope Cruz, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

2007: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Volver

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Patricia Clarkson, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson

2000: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture, The Green Mile

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Patricia Arquette

2006: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Medium

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, Escape at Dannemora

Article continues below

Anthony Hopkins, Stella Arroyave, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Anthony Hopkins

1996: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Nixon

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, King Lear

Anna Eberstein, Hugh Grant, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hugh Grant

1996: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Sense and Sensibility

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, A Very English Scandal

Darren Criss, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Darren Criss

2012: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Glee

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Article continues below

Lily Tomlin, First Time Photographed at SAGs

SGranitz/WireImage

Lily Tomlin

2003: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, West Wing

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Grace and Frankie

Ted Turner, Jane Fonda, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Jane Fonda

2014: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, The Butler 

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Grace and Frankie 

Rachel Brosnahan, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

2015: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, House of Cards

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Article continues below

Alison Brie, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Alison Brie

2009: Winner, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Mad Men

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, GLOW

Alex Borstein, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Alex Borstein

2006: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Good Night, and Good Luck

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tony Shalhoub

2003: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, Monk

Article continues below

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Ron Wolfson/WireImage

Michael Douglas

2001, Winner, Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture, Traffic

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, The Kominsky Method

Alan Arkin, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Alan Arkin

2007: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Little Miss Sunshine

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, The Kominsky Method

Sandra Oh, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

Sandra Oh

2005: Winner, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Sideways

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Killing Eve

Article continues below

2009 SAG Awards, Robin Wright, Sean Penn

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Robin Wright

1995: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Forrest Gump

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, House of Cards

Elisabeth Moss, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Elisabeth Moss

2008: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in A Drama Series, Mad Men

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, The Handmaid's Tale

Laura Linney, First Time Photographed at SAGs

J. Vespa/WireImage

Laura Linney

2001: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by A Female Actor in a Lead Role, You Can Count on Me

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Ozark

Article continues below

Bob Odenkirk, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Bob Odenkirk

2012: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Breaking Bad

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Better Call Saul

John Krasinski, First Time Photographed at SAGs

E. Charbonneau/WireImage

John Krasinski

2007: Winner, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, The Office

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Joseph Fiennes, First Time Photographed at SAGs

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine

Joseph Fiennes

1999: Winner, Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Shakespeare in Love

2019:Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, The Handmaid's Tale

Article continues below

Sterling K. Brown, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sterling K. Brown

2017: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, This Is Us

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, This Is Us

Jason Bateman, Amanda Anka, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jason Bateman

2005: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Arrested Development

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Ozark

Rachel Wiesz, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Rachel Weisz

2006: Winner, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, The Constant Gardener

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, The Favourite

Article continues below

Emma Stone, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Emma Stone

2012: Winner, Outstanding Performance by a Cast In A Motion Picture, The Help

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, The Favourite & Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, Maniac

Margot Robbie, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Margot Robbie

2018: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, I, Tonya

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Mary Queen of Scots

Amy Adams, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Amy Adams

2006: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Junebug

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Vice & Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, Sharp Objects

Article continues below

Timothee Chalamet, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

2013: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Homeland

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Beautiful Boy

Jason Flemyng, Mahershala Ali, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image

Mahershala Ali

2009: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, Green Book

Melissa McCarthy, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

2012: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Bridesmaids

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Article continues below

Glenn Close, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Glenn Close

1996: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries, Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, The Wife

Emily Blunt, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

2017: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, The Girl on the Train

2019:Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Viggo Mortensen

2002: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, Green Book

Article continues below

Rami Malek, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rami Malek

2015: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Mr. Robot

2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, Bohemian Rhapsody

Christian Bale, First Time Photographed at SAGs

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Christian Bale

2008: Nominee, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, 3:10 to Yuma

2019:Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, Vice

Boy, does time fly!

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28, for more coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Photos , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Michael B. Jordan, Sundance Film Festival 2019

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Party Pics: New York

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, SAG, SAG Awards, 2014

Look Back at These 18 Former Couples Who Attended the SAG Awards Together

Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown, 2018 SAG Awards, Couples

A Look Back at the Chicest Red Carpet Couples at the SAG Awards

Yara Shahidi Rolls Out the Carpet for 2019 SAG Awards

Chris Pine Dishes on Working With Director Patty Jenkins Again

Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown, 2018 SAG Awards, Couples

Celebs Couples at the SAG Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.