The actress and director had a falling out in the past after suffering a set of injuries while filming a car crash scene in Kill Bill. "Quentin and I had an enormous fight, and I accused him of trying to kill me. And he was very angry at that, I guess understandably, because he didn't feel he had tried to kill me," Thurman told the New York Times in February 2018.

Tarantino said his piece to Deadline two days after Thurman's revealing interview with the Times. "It was heartbreaking. Beyond one of the biggest regrets of my career, it is one of the biggest regrets of my life. For a myriad of reasons," the Pulp Fiction director explained.

In May, Thurman said she would be willing to work with him again "if he wrote a great part and we were both in the right place about it."

The Training Day star and Thurman divorced in 2005 and told GQ that was when his "personal life fell apart." His kids, however, helped get him out of the dark period. "That's the wonderful thing about children is they just need you every day. It gives your life balance," he said. "Meaning your whole life isn't just about yourself."