Good news, Sopranos fans! The TV show's creator David Chase has finally cast his Tony Soprano for the prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark.

Deadline reports it's none other than—wait for it—Michael Gandolfini. He's the son of the late James Gandolfini, who originally played the organized crime family boss in the hit HBO series. The actor sadly passed away in 2013.

"It's a profound honor to continue my dad's legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano," the 19-year-old actor tells Deadline exclusively.

"I'm thrilled that I'm going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for The Many Saints of Newark."

As for the rest of the "incredible company of talent" he's talking about? Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga and Billy Magnussen will star in the movie. Alan Taylor is set to direct the New Line film.