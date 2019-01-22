That might have been the quickest mystery This Is Us has ever solved.

This week, Kevin, Kate, and Randall took a trip to visit their mysteriously still living uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne), and we were treated to the full story of what happened when that boat exploded in Vietnam and what happened in the years after.

Nicky had been teaching that young boy from the village how to fish by throwing grenades in the water (a great idea if we ever did hear one), and after a few successful tries, the kid tried to wrestle the grenade away from Nicky. It fell onto the floor of the boat, and the kid didn't understand or care about Nicky's desperate attempts to get him to jump into the water. Nicky jumped, but the little boy didn't make it. A shellshocked Nicky was immediately evacuated, and his relationship with Jack was never the same.