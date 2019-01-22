Perhaps we can all agree that there's no shortage of drama when it comes to the Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry and Amber Portwood.

In fact, this is the feud that keeps on, well, feuding. In the moments that seem like there could be a detente, the flames are reignited. Kailyn and Jenelle's bad blood goes back a long time and it was escalated even more on Jan. 19 when Jenelle's mom Barbara Evans got involved.

27-year-old Jenelle and her mom recorded themselves on an Instagram Live video over the weekend and appeared to be pretty inebriated during the filming. Either before or after the Live, Jenelle posted videos of them drinking wine on her Instagram Story.

At one point in the duo's live stream, Barbara made a "joke" about Kailyn that immediately sparked some backlash. Barbara, Jenelle and fellow Teen Mom star Brittany DeJesus were chatting when Barbara suggested they should all "get lit and kill Kail."