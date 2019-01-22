Princess Eugenie is taking a walk down memory lane and reminiscing about her engagement to Jack Brooksbank.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson shared an early #tbt of her and her husband. It wasn't just any photo either. It was an intimate moment between the two lovebirds on the day they announced their engagement.

"#tbt to exactly this day last year—Jack and I announced our engagement," Princess Eugenie wrote. "What a year it's been since then and how exciting for 2019."

If the princess' latest Insta image looks familiar, it's because she shared a similar photo last March. It was her second post on the ‘gram ever and she got over 21,000 likes.

She kept things short and sweet, writing, "Think Jack said something funny."

Fast-forward to 2019, and the princess can't stop sharing behind-the-scenes moments of her and her husband.