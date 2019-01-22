Neon Knits to Brighten Up Your Look

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-Comm: Neon Knits

Winter is all about the cozy weather upgrade and we're not mad about it. 

However, why is it that when we turn to sweaters, we usually gravitate towards neutral colors? Black and ivory tones aren't no-nos, by any means, but we're just saying you have other options—colorful options, like neon green and hot pink. Think about it: If you're going to throw on a knit to wear with your jeans, it just feels more exciting for it to be bold. It breaks up your look and makes you stand out like the shining fashion star you are. 

Enough talking, our currents faves are below! 

E-Comm: Neon Knits

Weekday Balloon Sleeve Open Weave Knit Sweater

BUY IT: $44 at Asos

E-Comm: Neon Knits

Bershka High Neck Body in Neon Yellow

BUY IT: $21 at Asos

E-Comm: Neon Knits

New Look Chevron Sweater in Neon Stripe

BUY IT: $40 at Asos

Article continues below

E-Comm: Neon Knits

Neon Distressed High-Low Sweater

BUY IT: $21 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Neon Knits

ASOS DESIGN Rib Sweater in Neon Stripe

BUY IT: $35 at Asos

E-Comm: Neon Knits

Ziggy Cashmere Jumper by Cove

BUY IT: $264 at Wolf and Badger

Article continues below

E-Comm: Neon Knits

Boohoo Roll Neck Wide Sleeve Cropped Sweater in Neon Green

BUY IT: $40 at Asos

E-Comm: Neon Knits

White + Warren Essential Sweater

BUY IT: $230 at Revolve

E-Comm: Neon Knits

PROENZA SCHOULER Striped Ribbed Wool-Blend Sweater

BUY IT: $220 at The Outnet

Article continues below

E-Comm: Neon Knits

John & Jenn by Line X REVOLVE Crew Neck Pullover

BUY IT: $99 at Revolve

E-Comm: Neon Knits

John & Jenn by Line X REVOLVE Meg Crew Neck Pullover

BUY IT: $99 at Revolve

E-Comm: Neon Knits

Lovers + Friends Georgina Sweater

BUY IT: $128 at Revolve

Article continues below

E-Comm: Neon Knits

Banana Republic Washable Merino Crew-Neck Sweater

BUY IT: $70 at Banana Republic

E-Comm: Neon Knits

Wildfox Chenille Shiny Striped Sweater

BUY IT: $140 at Revolve

E-Comm: Neon Knits

River Island Sweater in Neon Animal Print

BUY IT: $48 at Asos

Article continues below

E-Comm: Neon Knits

Hooded Multicolor Striped Sweater

BUY IT: $25 at Forever 21

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Style , Fashion

Trending Stories

Latest News
Richard Madden

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Conners

The Conners Finale Has a Surprise Return and Departure That Rocks the Famous Family

Michael Gandolfini

James Gandolfini's Son Michael Will Play the Iconic Tony Soprano in the Film Prequel

Ariana Grande

Breaking Down Ariana Grande's Newly Unveiled Thank U, Next Album Track List

Victoria Beckham Discusses Divorce Rumors & Spice Reunion

2019 Razzie Award Nominations: Oscar Winners & Nominees

Bebe Rexha Slams Designers Who Refuse to Dress Her for Grammys

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.