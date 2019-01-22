Neon Knits to Brighten Up Your Look

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 3:00 AM
Winter is all about the cozy weather upgrade and we're not mad about it.
However, why is it that when we turn to sweaters, we usually gravitate towards neutral colors? Black and ivory tones aren't no-nos, by any means, but we're just saying you have other options—colorful options, like neon green and hot pink. Think about it: If you're going to throw on a knit to wear with your jeans, it just feels more exciting for it to be bold. It breaks up your look and makes you stand out like the shining fashion star you are.
Enough talking, our currents faves are below!
E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases.
