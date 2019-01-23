Very Cavallari season two is closer than you think!

E! announced on Wednesday that the sophomore season of Kristin Cavallari's hit E! series will premiere on Sunday, Mar. 3 at 10 p.m. right after a new Total Bellas.

According to a release, season two will follow the mother of three "as she juggles her roles as boss, businesswoman, wife, mom and friend. This season, Kristin's life in Nashville hasn't gotten any less crazy (or entertaining). Kristin and her husband, former professional football player, Jay Cutler, have now moved to a farm one hour outside of town. Still retired, Jay is living his 'best life' as he juggles the roles of househusband, groundskeeper, and chicken wrangler. Kristin's adjustment hasn't been as smooth, as her friendships and burgeoning lifestyle brand continue to pull her away from the 'quiet life.' Sales for her Uncommon James brand have exploded since she opened her store, and her staff has grown from 5 to 50 almost overnight. This rapid growth has brought with it plenty of drama as her staff struggles to keep pace with the business, and Kristin is quickly discovering that she's going to have to make some major changes."