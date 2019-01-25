Brie Bella Accidentally Scares Daughter Birdie With a Giant Teddy Bear and Honestly It's Kinda Funny

by Brett Malec | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 7:00 AM

Birdie is not a fan of this bear!

Brie Bella accidentally terrifies her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson on this Sunday's new episode of Total Bellas. The WWE star wants to surprise her 1-year-old with a giant stuffed teddy bear, but the plans backfires badly when little Birdie lays eyes on the oversized toy and starts crying and screaming in fear.

"Are you scared?" Brie asks innocently as little Birdie cries.

"Briana, it's a giant bear," Brie's hubby Daniel Bryan says. "I thought you'd like it," Brie admits while trying to calm Birdie down. "I'm not going to take you to the bear."

"Hey, Bird, daddy will always protect you," Bryan says before tossing the big bear outside of the house.

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson, Total Bellas 403

E!

"Briana, what were you thinking?" Bryan asks.

"I just thought she loves stuffed animals and that she would have thought that was really cool," Brie explains. LOL!

See Brie accidentally spook Birdie in the funny clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Brie Bella , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News , Family

