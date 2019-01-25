Birdie is not a fan of this bear!

Brie Bella accidentally terrifies her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson on this Sunday's new episode of Total Bellas. The WWE star wants to surprise her 1-year-old with a giant stuffed teddy bear, but the plans backfires badly when little Birdie lays eyes on the oversized toy and starts crying and screaming in fear.

"Are you scared?" Brie asks innocently as little Birdie cries.

"Briana, it's a giant bear," Brie's hubby Daniel Bryan says. "I thought you'd like it," Brie admits while trying to calm Birdie down. "I'm not going to take you to the bear."

"Hey, Bird, daddy will always protect you," Bryan says before tossing the big bear outside of the house.