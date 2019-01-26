Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
It's almost time for the 2019 SAG Awards.
On Sunday, Megan Mullally will take the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to host the annual ceremony which celebrates the best acting performances in film and television.
In addition to honoring their peers, A-list couples often turn the SAG Awards into the ultimate date night.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were picture perfect at the 2014 awards ceremony only to shock fans the following year when they announced their divorce after 10 years of marriage.
They are not alone in walking the SAG Awards red carpet hand in hand only to separate a short time later.
Fans of The Notebook may have shed a tear when the film's iconic duo, Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, called it quits in real life after appearing together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2007.
See all the former couples who attended the SAG Awards together below.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt
After meeting while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, this pair's romance made headlines until their divorce in 2016.
WireImage
Freida Pinto & Dev Patel
The costars were the definition of young love when they promoted their acclaimed movie, Slumdog Millionaire, together. The couple broke up in 2014.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Robin Wright & Sean Penn
Before their divorce in 2010, the House of Cards star and the Into the Wild actor were a quintessential A-list duo.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Elisabeth Moss & Fred Armisen
Our hearts broke when The Handmaid's Tale actress and former Saturday Night Live cast member ended their marriage in 2011.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Rachel McAdams & Ryan Gosling
Allie and Noah forever? Fans of The Notebook couldn't believe that Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling were breaking up in 2007. The La La Land star has since welcomed two daughters with Eva Mendes while the Mean Girls actress gave birth to a son with boyfriend Jamie Linden.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Idina Menzel & Taye Diggs
We miss the musical magic between this pair who met during the original Broadway production of Rent. They called it quits in 2013 and Menzel has since married Aaron Lohr.
John Shearer/Invision/AP
Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux
The Friends star and The Leftovers actor shocked fans when they ended their marriage in 2018.
Angela Weiss/FilmMagic)
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner
We are still not over this power couple calling it quits after 10 years of marriage in 2015.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Eva Longoria & Tony Parker
The Desperate Housewives performer and the NBA player made a beautiful pair until they announced their split in 2010. Longoria welcomed her first child with husband Jose Antonio Basten in 2018 while Parker wed Axelle Francine in 2014.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Naomi Watts & Liev Schreiber
Fans were crushed to learn that The Impossible actress and the Ray Donovan actor were separating after 11 years together.
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Joshua Jackson & Diane Kruger
We thought the Dawson's Creek alum and the Inglourious Basterds performer were in it for the long haul until they announced their split in 2016. Kruger has since welcomed a baby with boyfriend Norman Reedus.
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Ashton Kutcher & Demi Moore
It was the romance that no one saw coming but their separation was still a shock in 2011. Kutcher married Mila Kunis in 2015 and they have two children together.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Sarah Hyland & Dominic Sherwood
It just wasn't meant to be for the Modern Family actress and the Shadowhunters performer. They called it quits in 2017.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Amy Poehler & Will Arnett
We didn't know if we would laugh again when the Parks and Recreation star and the Arrested Development actor ended their marriage in 2014.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon
After meeting on the set of her music video for "Bye Bye", the duo had a whirlwind romance until they split in 2014.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jon Hamm & Jennifer Westfeldt
The Mad Men actor and Kissing Jessica Stein performer had been together for 18 years before they broke up in 2015.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
George Clooney & Stacy Keibler
We could always count on this dapper duo to be red carpet ready until they ended their relationship in 2013. Clooney has since married Amal Alamuddin and they welcomed twins in 2017. Keibler is now a mother to two children with her husband, Jared Pobre.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michael C. Hall & Jennifer Carpenter
Dexter fans couldn't get enough of the romance between Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter until they announced their separation in 2010. Hall is now married to Morgan MacGregor while Carpenter welcomed her first child with husband Seth Avett in 2015.
