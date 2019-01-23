It's hard to remember a time when Mariska Hargitay wasn't synonymous with Olivia Benson. Heck, it's getting increasingly hard to remember a time when Taylor Swift wasn't synonymous with Olivia Benson.

After all, Hargitay has played the cop and feline namesake for 20 years now on Law & Order: SVU, starting as a detective and rising through the ranks to become a seasoned sergeant and, now, a regularly aggrieved lieutenant and single mom on the ever-intense NBC drama.

The iconic role wasn't the actress' first—she had been acting for 15 years before scoring the plum part—but she has been perfectly fine with it being her primary acting focus while she raises her own family with her husband, Peter Hermann, whom she met on the show, and tirelessly works to help victims of sexual violence in real life.

Basically, SVU was the gift that has never stopped giving—be it love, a comfortable life or a platform—but Hargitay's journey to finding happiness couldn't have started out more tragically.

"Losing my mother at such an early age is the scar of my soul," she told Redbook in 2009. "But I feel like it ultimately made me into the person I am today. I understand the journey of life. I had to go through what I did to be here."