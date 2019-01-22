Chelsea Clinton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 11:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chelsea Clinton

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Baby on board!

Chelsea Clinton is expecting her third child with husband Marc Mezvinsky, she shared with her social media followers on Tuesday. The baby is set to arrive in the summer. Chelsea, the daughter of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, welcomed her first child, Charlotte, in 2014. Two years later, Chelsea gave birth to her and Marc's son, Aidan.

"Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we're excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!" Chelsea wrote to her Twitter followers on Tuesday. "We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer."

Read

Blake Lively, Mindy Kaling, Chelsea Clinton and More Celebs Empower Girls Across the World to Dream Big

Chelsea and Marc, an investment banker, have been married for almost nine years, tying the knot in July 2010.

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting baby news!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chelsea Clinton , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories , Pregnancies

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anne Hathaway

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Jessica Simpson, Pregnancy Style

Jessica Simpson's Baby Shower Revealed the Baby's Name In the Cutest Way

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian

Chicago West Turns 1! Inside Her Alice in Wonderland-Themed Party

Kaia Biermann, Kane Biermann

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Expecting Baby No. 2

Puppy Bowl XV

Meet the Adorable & Adoptable Dogs Competing in This Year's Puppy Bowl

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.